Kanye West Brings Back Sunday Service In Wyoming

Ye and Kim K post clips from the outdoor worship session.

(AllHipHop News) The COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to a lot of large-person gatherings in order to slow the spread of the deadly disease. Over the last few weeks, sporting events and other functions returned with modified changes to protect people from catching coronavirus.

Kanye West revealed he is once again congregating people for his Sunday Service. Overnight, the self-described Christian posted two separate videos on Twitter of an individual playing a piano and a choir singing.

"Praise God. We would like to thank our staff for making sure all [COVID] safety guidelines were followed today during Sunday Service at our West Mountains family ranch in Wyoming. We are beyond blessed to be able to share the love of Christ through worship #SUNDAYSERVICEISBACK," tweeted West.

The Jesus Is King album creator's wife, Kim Kardashian West, also posted about the return of Sunday Service. She tweeted, "For anyone wondering, Kanye’s team took every precaution to ensure the choir’s health and safety which is always top priority. It was filmed today without an audience. The music will be shared soon for anyone who could use some uplifting."