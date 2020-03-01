AllHipHop
Kanye West Brings Sunday Service to Paris

Fatima Barrie

Kanye West held a special installment of Sunday Service during Paris Fashion Week.

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West held a surprise Sunday Service in Paris on Sunday morning, after it was announced on Saturday.

WWD reports that a select few were invited to the 9 am Sunday Service event. Invitations were also given out for Kanye’s Yeezy Season 8 show, which is set to take place on Monday, March 2.

Sunday Service took place at the Bouffes du Nord theatre and special guests such as Jacquemus, Olivier Rousteing, and Michele Lamy were in attendance.

Kim Kardashian, their daughter North West, Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope Disick, were also in attendance. The service including several gospel performances including “Jesus Is King” and a remixed version of “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1.”

No word yet on what exactly the Yeezy Season 8 collection will include. This will be the first time Yeezy will make an appearance on the runway since the drop of Yeezy Season 3 during New York Fashion Week.

