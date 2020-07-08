AllHipHop
Kanye West Building Massive Mansion For Family In Wyoming

AllHipHop Staff

Kanye West is hard at work on a brand new construction project on his massive compound in Cody, Wyoming.

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West is making major plans to build a huge luxurious mansion at one of the ranches he owns in Wyoming.

TMZ managed to obtain building permits for construction which is set to begin on the rap star's lakefront residence in Cody.

Kanye is building a palatial palace wench could have made King Solomon himself jealous.

The Christian rapper is constructing a brand new, 10-room, 52,000 square foot single-family home from scratch.

The rapper is planning on living large with his wife Kim Kardashian West, and their four kids in the new digs, which will be built to include two under-ground garages.

Kanye also owns another 9,000-acre ranch in Wyoming, a $60 million mansion in Los Angeles and another property in Calabasas, where the rap star started building dome-like houses that had to be torn down over permit issues.

