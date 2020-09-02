AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Kanye West Buys 2 Chainz An Armored Tank

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Kanye West copped 2 Chainz a ridiculous gift for his birthday that you have to see to believe!

(AllHipHop News) What do you get one of the biggest rappers in the world for his birthday?

One so extraordinarily fly that he hosted a show on Vice TV called, "The Most Expensivest," which gives average everyday folk a glimpse into how the rich and famous life?

Yes, so that would be the dilemma folk might face when shopping for Atlanta’s hitmaker, 2 Chainz.

But Kanye West doesn't have those problems with all of his billions.

The “I’m Different” rapper took to his Instagram to stunt on everyone to show off what Yeezy copped him for his 42nd birthday.

Son was gifted a whole tank!

Not a fish tank. Not a spot on shark tank. Not the singer tank. Ye got his Virgo friend a military-style vehicle that looks like it is ready for battle at any moment.

His first post said, “Woke up to a really dope present - Virgo season is upon us 💙🙌🏿 #GODISLOVE

To further give perspective of how massive the birthday present is, he snapped a shot with King Halo standing in front of it.

It seems that Kanye loves shouting out his friends for their birthday. Last year, he and Nas shouted Dave Chappelle out when he turned 46 with an amazing birthday present.

They enlisted the Sunday Service choir to sing “Happy Birthday” to him.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

T.I. To Deliver Keynote At Southern University Law Center

Rapper T.I. has been tapped as the highlight of a two-day virtual entertainment and sports symposium taking place this month.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Thefresh

Kanye West Is The Highest Paid Male Celebrity In The World

Rap star Kanye West has gone from being $52 million in debt to being the world's richest entertainer in the world this year.

AllHipHop Staff

by

yeezusyhristii

Public Enemy Recruits George Clinton, Run-DMC, Ice-T, Nas & More For 'WYGDWTGGD?' Album

Check out the full tracklist for the Hip Hop legends' new studio LP.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Tyler Perry Reaches Billionaire Status

The man once dismissed by Hollywood is one of the richest Black people on the planet.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ariezblog

Eliza Reign Takes Future Back To Court Saying Child Support Bill Is Too Low

IG model Eliza Reign claims her baby needs way more money than the court has ordered Future to pay to support their child together.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Gucci Mane And Foogiano Sued Over Deadly Shooting

Rap star Gucci Mane is being dragged into a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from the death of two people at a Foogiano concert.

AllHipHop Staff

Kanye West Explains How Yeezy Sales Funded "Sunday Service"

Kanye West shelled out an incredible amount of money to promote and market his legendary "Sunday Service" gospel shows.

AllHipHop Staff

Akon Welcomes Refugees To His Real Life Wakanda

Akon is hoping his real-life Wakanda will be a refuge from racial injustice around the world.

AllHipHop Staff

John Legend, Toni Braxton, Teyana Taylor Ari Lennox & More Curate Playlists For Apple Music's "Soul September"

Some of the biggest names in the genre select their all-time favorite R&B tunes.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Thefresh

"black-ish" Gets Political For Pre-Election Special

"black-ish" will make a statement this October in a series of specials timed to make an impact for the 2020 election.

AllHipHop Staff