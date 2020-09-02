Kanye West Buys 2 Chainz An Armored Tank

Kanye West copped 2 Chainz a ridiculous gift for his birthday that you have to see to believe!

(AllHipHop News) What do you get one of the biggest rappers in the world for his birthday?

One so extraordinarily fly that he hosted a show on Vice TV called, "The Most Expensivest," which gives average everyday folk a glimpse into how the rich and famous life?

Yes, so that would be the dilemma folk might face when shopping for Atlanta’s hitmaker, 2 Chainz.

But Kanye West doesn't have those problems with all of his billions.

The “I’m Different” rapper took to his Instagram to stunt on everyone to show off what Yeezy copped him for his 42nd birthday.

Son was gifted a whole tank!

Not a fish tank. Not a spot on shark tank. Not the singer tank. Ye got his Virgo friend a military-style vehicle that looks like it is ready for battle at any moment.

His first post said, “Woke up to a really dope present - Virgo season is upon us 💙🙌🏿 #GODISLOVE

To further give perspective of how massive the birthday present is, he snapped a shot with King Halo standing in front of it.

It seems that Kanye loves shouting out his friends for their birthday. Last year, he and Nas shouted Dave Chappelle out when he turned 46 with an amazing birthday present.

They enlisted the Sunday Service choir to sing “Happy Birthday” to him.