Kanye West Buys Back His Old Home In Chicago

The house Kanye West lived in Chicago is back in the rap star's position.

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West has bought the place he called home as a kid growing up in Chicago, Illinois.

Charity bosses at Donda's House Inc., who had ties to the rapper, paid $225,000 for the South Shore pad in 2016 and planned to turn the place into an arts center to honor West's late mother Donda.

West's rapper pal Rhymefest, a former student of Kanye's mother, was given the task of turning the building into an arts hub for at-risk youths. He planned to turn the pad into the charity's headquarters and add a recording studio and museum, but his dreams fell apart and the place was left to fall into disrepair.

Now Kanye has taken over the place he called home in the 1980s - and it could become a project for his wife, Kim Kardashian West, who made it clear she was interested in revamping the home and taking over the Donda's House charity in a social media feud with Rhymefest, real name Che Smith, in 2018.

"You're over leveraging Kanye's name & asked Kanye to donate money to u so stop w (with) your fake community politics & lies," she wrote on Twitter. "Truth is you haven't been able to sustain the foundation. You better believe I will make it my mission to take Donda's House from you and let my children run it the way it should be run!"