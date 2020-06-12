Kanye West Calls Out Media For Demonizing Michael Jackson

Kanye West isn't feeling the hate being directed at Michael Jackson.

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West has criticized attempts to "tear down" Michael Jackson by airing the child abuse allegations detailed in the "Leaving Neverland" documentary.

Jackson's status as arguably the most celebrated pop musician of all time has taken a battering since the airing of the film, which featured lengthy interviews with two men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who accused him of abusing them as children, on HBO last year.

In a chat with Pharrell Williams published on the i-D magazine website, West spoke about the "Thriller" hitmaker's status as an icon - and said media outlets and documentarians should not be allowed to attack Jackson, who died aged 50 in 2009.

"He kissed Elvis Presley's daughter on MTV," West said of what made the King of Pop unique as a black musician. "Black culture used to be... we used to be fronting all night, but Michael was doing stuff that was different to what we were programmed to understand as being what we should do. He bought The Beatles' back catalog. That was Mike Jackson, right there."

Attacking the late popstar's critics, he continued: "We should have something that says we can't allow any company to tear down our heroes. Not on (the gossip website) The Shade Room, not on social media and especially not in documentaries."

The "Jesus Walks" hitmaker went on to compare Jackson's media portrayal as a bizarre eccentric to his own treatment.

"I'm like every time the media isn't happy with me it's like, 'Here they go. They're gonna come and Wacko Jacko me.' Which in some ways, they've tried to do," the rapper mused.

Allegations of child sexual abuse against Jackson first surfaced when teenager Jordy Chandler accused him of molestation in 1993, with the singer settling a lawsuit for $23 million.

He was also acquitted of abusing another boy, Gavin Arvizo at trial in 2005 and denied all allegations until his death.

Robson and Safechuck, who befriended King of Pop as children, denied they had been abused during his lifetime but subsequently filed lawsuits alleging abuse and detailed their claims in "Leaving Neverland."