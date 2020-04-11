AllHipHop
Kanye West Cancels Easter Extravaganza With Joel Osteen

AllHipHop Staff

The rapper's highly anticipated Easter concert with pastor Joel Osteen was canceled over concerns for everyone's safety.

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West has backed out of pastor Joel Osteen’s virtual Easter concert over safety concerns for his Sunday Service choir.

The rapper had been slated to join actor/director Tyler Perry and singer Mariah Carey for Osteen’s remote holiday worship, which will be livestreamed from his Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas on Easter Sunday.

The original plan was that the choir would be masked and maintaining social distance while recording songs with Kanye for the gig.

But the 42-year-old rapper decided that he could not satisfy his artistic desires and safety concerns with these arrangements, so he called off the appearance.

Discussions were reportedly ongoing up until Good Friday, but the Jesus is King star ultimately couldn’t make his plan work.

The Easter Sunday service will be broadcast over Osteen’s megachurch feed at https://www.joelosteen.com at 9: 30am EST and 12 PM EST.

