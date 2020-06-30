Kanye West Celebrates Kim's Billionaire Status With Flowers And Veggies

Kanye West is already a billionaire and now he says he's "blessed" now that his wife Kim is one as well.

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West posted a sweet congratulations message to wife Kim Kardashian on Twitter, after the reality star was officially welcomed into the billionaires club.

Kim reached her new status after selling a 20% stake in her KKW Beauty company to Coty in a deal worth $200 million. Once the deal is finalized, Kim's company will be worth $1 billion.

And following the news, Kanye took to his Twitter page to share a sweet note to his other half to mark the achievement.

"I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire," he wrote. "You’ve weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family."

He also included what appeared to be a two-line poem he'd penned for his wife, which read: "So blessed this is still life/So I made you this still life."

Kanye concluded his message by writing: "We love you so much".

Bizarrely, the rapper included a picture of a selection of fresh produce, including a bell pepper and two flowers, which led to the otherwise sweet sentiment being mercilessly mocked on social media.

It was reported earlier this year that Kanye was also a billionaire, but the 43-year-old disputed Forbes' calculation of his net worth.