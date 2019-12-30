AllHipHop
Login

Kanye West Celebrates "Sunday Service" On Skid Row

AllHipHop Staff
by

The Chicago rapper hit the infamous Skid Row in Los Angeles to spread some holiday cheer.

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West celebrated a year of his Sunday Service gospel events over the weekend on Los Angeles' Skid Row.

The rapper held the first anniversary of the weekly music and praise concerts at the Union Rescue Mission shelter in one of the poorest areas of the city, and took the mic to talk about widespread homelessness, claiming he had a "vision" for a solution to the problem.

"I definitely saw a strong, compelling vision with the homeless problem and I know that we can find a solution, a worldwide solution," he said, revealing he and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk had discussed the issue.

Announcing that Sunday marked "one year of Sunday Service," the Stronger star added, "We had no idea that we were gonna be here on the 52nd week... Thank God. This thing saved my life. This thing was an alternative to opioids, this thing was an alternative to pornography." 

Comments
Two Teens Plead Guilty In Murder Of Rapper Young Greatness
Shirley Ju
Shirley Ju
1
Last Reply· by
Victor45
Victor45Check out the New Launch Sonalika DI 60 RX Sikandar Price in India, Specifications, Key Features & Photos and more…
Drake Held On To Baby News Over Ruined DNA Test
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
4
Last Reply· by
Rolfweinstein
RolfweinsteinHis legacy isn’t the baby, it’s the Blackface. Blackface is a POWERFULLY emotional statement that engrains itself into…
Lil Uzi Vert Says He Hasn't Had Sex In Two Years
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
JDD
JDDGood for him
Is Drake Sending Shots To His Rap Peers With Benny The Butcher Lyrics?
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneCockhead wants some imaginary Griselda allegiance to sooth his depression. Wasn’t this puss giving Pusha Shit about a…
EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West Refuses To Pay For Adopted Child's Prayer
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
6
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneSuch a rodent. Why this is a issue is why I can’t stand Kanye. Full of shit. Supreme delusion.
EXCLUSIVE: Second Woman Accuses Damon Dash Of Sexual Assault
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
8
Last Reply· by
$MKingpin
$MKingpinI have NO idea if either situation's happened or not but I do know that people's perception's of other's help protect or…
Swae Lee's Ex-Girlfriend Denies She Wants A Hitman To Kill Rapper
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Rich Homie Quan Beats Drug Charges
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Juicy J Apologizes For Inspiring Drug Use
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Lil Durk Reportedly Denied Entry Into The Bahamas
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment