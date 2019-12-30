Kanye West Celebrates "Sunday Service" On Skid Row

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West celebrated a year of his Sunday Service gospel events over the weekend on Los Angeles' Skid Row.

The rapper held the first anniversary of the weekly music and praise concerts at the Union Rescue Mission shelter in one of the poorest areas of the city, and took the mic to talk about widespread homelessness, claiming he had a "vision" for a solution to the problem.

"I definitely saw a strong, compelling vision with the homeless problem and I know that we can find a solution, a worldwide solution," he said, revealing he and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk had discussed the issue.

Announcing that Sunday marked "one year of Sunday Service," the Stronger star added, "We had no idea that we were gonna be here on the 52nd week... Thank God. This thing saved my life. This thing was an alternative to opioids, this thing was an alternative to pornography."