Kanye West Challenging President Trump For White House In 2020

It's official: Kanye West will make a run at the White House this year.

(AllHipHop News) Rap star Kanye West has been hinting at a presidential run, and on this 4th of July he made it official.

Tonight, the billionaire rap star announced he would be making a bid for the White House in 2020.

Kanye West revealed he will be taking on Republican candidate President Trump and Democratic contender Joe Biden in this year's election.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States," Kanye West tweeted along with the hashtag #2020Vision.

Previously, Kanye had stated he would be running in 2024, but the Yeezy mogul obviously pushed that plan up four years early.

The move into politics is a major step for Kanye West.

Ye wasn't even register to vote as of March 2020, even though he's a staunch supporter of the President and has met with the POTUS multiple times.

Kanye has yet to release any more details about his run at the White House.