Kanye West Chooses Spiritual Advisor As His Vice-President

Kershaw St. Jawnson

The billionaire rapper chose one of his spiritual advisors as his second in command as he petitions to get on the Arkansas ballot.

(AllHipHop News) We all know that Kanye West is a multi-tasker.

The poly-hyphenate just hopped on a jet to work on his relationship with his wife and children, and at the same time dropped the name of his choice for Vice President for his 2020 presidential run.

As expected, the "College Drop" out emcee has tapped Michelle Tidball as his running mate. But who is she?

Tidball is a 57-year-old biblical life coach, who owns the Yarash bible study program, under her nonprofit organization Abundant Ministries. She lives in Wyoming and does not watch the news, but according to her website listens to “God’s whispers within [her] heart.”

Reports of the team development came as Kanye applied for inclusion on the Vermont and Missouri cards and listed Tidball as his second in command. Ironically, he did not include her on his West Virginia petition.

On August 3rd, Kanye submitted a petition for the Arkansas ballot, where he also included Tidball, but missed the New York, Maryland, and nearby Kansas deadlines.

Arkansas requires the petition to have 1,000 signatures of support to qualify as an independent candidate.

Kanye's campaign office submitted those names within 15 minutes of the deadline. He almost missed that one too. He is not in the clear —even with getting the signatures in on time because they have to be verified. If he drops under 1,000, he (nor Tidball) will be on the ballot.

