Kanye West Claims White Media Conspiracy Killed Michael Jackson

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West defended Michael Jackson, Bill Cosby, and R. Kelly in a Twitter tirade that complained black celebrities receive unfair treatment from "white media."

Cosby was convicted on three counts of aggravated indecent assault in 2018, with more than 60 women accusing him of predatory behavior.

R. Kelly is facing 18 charges related to alleged sex crimes, including child pornography and kidnapping.

R. Kelly's alleged predatory behavior with young women was detailed in the series "Surviving R. Kelly," while two men, James Safechuck and Wade Robson detailed allegations Jackson, who died of a drug-related cardiac arrest in 2009, abused them as children in the documentary "Leaving Neverland."

Citing the disgraced trio as victims of the media, Kanye tweeted, before deleting, "Michael Jackson Bill Cosby aaaaand wait for it ... R Kelly had documentaries made or were taken down by white media ... there has never been a black media company that would take down a white celebrity."

He went on to write, "People say it's enough and I got my point across ... the point isn't across until we cross the point," and, "We used to diss Michael Jackson the media made us call him crazy ... then they killed him."

In his Twitter tirade, the star also claimed people "sat back and watched" when Nick Cannon was "canceled" over anti-semitic remarks that resulted in his firing by ViacomCBS chiefs.

Nick has subsequently apologized for his remarks.

At the start of his rant, Kanye claimed he was speaking out as his wealth meant he could not be silenced.

"I am the only person who can speak on this because I made multi billions outside of music no musicians make billions inside of music...I'm going to change this," he wrote.

Kanye has been previously treated for bipolar disorder - with his wife, Kim Kardashian, asking for understanding due to the condition when he launched a bizarre presidential run in July.