AllHipHop
Login

Kanye West, Common, John Legend & More Buy Out Theaters For Free Screenings Of 'Just Mercy'

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The critically-acclaimed motion picture stars Jamie Foxx, Michael B. Jordan, and Brie Larson.

(AllHipHop News) The legal drama, Just Mercy, experienced a limited release on December 25, 2019. As the film prepares to go nationwide on January 10, several celebrities, sports teams, churches, and corporations are buying out theaters and offering free admission to see the movie.

Hip Hop artists Kanye West and Common are taking part in the buyout. R&B singer John Legend, reality star Kim Kardashian West, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, and Emmy winner Lena Waithe are also assisting to make the true story of Walter McMillian accessible to as many people as possible.

Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx stars as McMillian in the Destin Daniel Cretton-directed motion picture. Foxx earned a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for his portrayal of the African-American man wrongly convicted to death row for the 1986 murder of a white woman in Alabama.

Michael B. Jordan plays Bryan Stevenson, the lawyer that took up McMillian's case. Just Mercy is based on Stevenson’s bestselling memoir Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption. Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham co-wrote the screenplay. The main cast also includes Brie Larson, Rob Morgan, Tim Blake Nelson, Rafe Spall, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Karan Kendrick. 

The list of individuals, companies, and organizations doing Just Mercy theater buyouts include:

  • Kobe Bryant
  • Kanye and Kim Kardashian West
  • John Legend
  • Common
  • Lena Waithe
  • Garrett Temple from the Brooklyn Nets
  • Devin McCourty, New England Patriots Defensive Back #32
  • Jason McCourty, New England Patriots Cornerback #30
  • Microsoft
  • Coach
  • Facebook
  • Goldhouse
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • Prudential Financial
  • Goldman Sachs Urban Investment Group
  • Eastdil Secured
  • The Margaret and Daniel Loeb Foundation & Third Point LLC
  • The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation
  • Chris & Crystal Sacca
  • Michael & Lydia Kives
  • Sheryl Leach
  • William McMorrow, Chairman and CEO of Kennedy Wilson
  • Just Keep Livin Foundation
  • Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics
  • Pastor Jamal Bryant and New Birth Church, Atlanta
  • Dr. Irishea Hilliard and New Light Church, Houston
  • Bishop Dale Bronner and Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral, Atlanta
  • From the NBA: Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Memphis Grizzlies, Utah Jazz, Milwaukee Bucks, Sacramento Kings
  • From the NFL: San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, Atlanta Falcons
Comments
Rae Sremmurd's Mom Addresses Mental Health Of Son Accused Of Murdering His Father
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
markzobe
markzobeThe app that provides unlimited content of entertainment is https://apkpureapp.com/app/entertainment/mediabox-hd-apk/
Moneybagg Yo Signs With Roc Nation
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
EXCLUSIVE: Lawyer Loses Bid To Silence Damon Dash In Legal War Over Control Of Movie
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
1
Last Reply· by
markzobe
markzobeif you guys like watching movies then log on to https://unlockmytv.me/ \
Lizzo Explains Why She Quit Twitter On Instagram
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
CharlotteSmith
CharlotteSmithSocial Media platforms are beneficial and can be misconduct on the same time. As per it is reported at…
T.I. Agrees With Iran, Disses Trump And Sparks Huge Debate
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
10
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUYou seem pretty misinformed. You do know that many states throughout the nation allow convicted felons to vote, huh? Do…
Wiley Threatens To Assault Stormzy's Mom On Latest Diss Track
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
markzobe
markzobeThe latest app for watching movies and TV shows is https://apkpureapp.com/app/entertainment/nova-tv-apk/
Master P Leaves Los Angeles To Set Up Shop In Minnesota
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
illseed
illseedGood for him.
DJ Khaled Talks Executive Producing 'Bad Boys For Life' Soundtrack
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
CeeLo Green, Styles P, Joseline Hernandez & More Join 'Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition'
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Google Ordered To Turn Over Jussie Smollett's Data To A Special Prosecutor
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment