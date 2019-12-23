AllHipHop
Login

Kanye West Debuts "Mary" Opera In New York With Major Tweaks

AllHipHop Staff
by

Rap star Kanye West premiered his latest opera "Mary" in New York over the weekend. Take a look.

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West premiered a revised version of his latest opera "Mary" in New York on Sunday (December 22nd).

The rapper's most recent production took place earlier this month at the Miami Marine Stadium and was accessible only via motorboat, and the star later revealed plans to take the production to the Lincoln Center for a second staging.

Along the way, the "Gold Digger" star made several changes, introducing an elaborate new set with tall rows of what looked like wheat on either side of the stage concealing the orchestra, and in the center of the stage underneath the choir, which was on a riser at the back.

Kanye once again appeared in the performance, sitting on a chair in front of a music stand downstage right as narrator, while the silver outfits from the Miami show were replaced with skin-colored T-shirts and sweatpants reminiscent of his Yeezy line.

Songs in the production, which included new arrangements of older Kanye songs and Christmas classics, were also placed in a different order than in the first production, and each audience member was given a program complete with each biblical reading, as well as each of the songs being performed, so they could follow along throughout the show.

While the show once again began over an hour late, the acoustics were significantly improved and there were far less technical blunders this time round.

TV personality Gayle King, comedian Michelle Wolf, and fashion designer Dapper Dan were all in attendance to support Kanye, along with his wife Kim Kardashian and daughter North West, who was reportedly a hit with the audience as the six-year-old made her way to her seat. 

Comments
50 Cent Drops $100K To Send Son On Toys-'R'-Us Shopping Spree For Christmas
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
9
Last Reply· by
Jnaija
Jnaijahttps://www.tensionred.us/music/sa-songs/
EXCLUSIVE: Salt-N-Pepa Settle Legal War With Spinderella
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
4
Last Reply· by
Jnaija
Jnaijahttps://www.tensionred.us/ceega-meropa-162-mp3-download/
Kids Book Company Claims Jay-Z Took "99 Problems" From Ice-T; Wants Lawsuit Dismissed
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Damon Dash Accuses Jay-Z Of Robbing Him And Enslaving Roc Nation Employees
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
148Deezy
148DeezyFacts
Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, Michael Rubin & More Host Holiday Shopping Spree For Kids
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUGood Look Meek, Grown Man Moves... FR, FR!
Blueface Apologizes To Woman Caught Up In Chain-Snatcher's Beat Down
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
Carlie M. Dumas
Carlie M. DumasMichael Holman is given me an extraordinary chance to get this Rescues Package. I saw this bundle as unreasonably…
EXCLUSIVE: Feds Worried R. Kelly Planning To Target Victims From Prison
GrouchyGreg
EditorGrouchyGreg
11
Last Reply· by
Love kellz
Love kellzExactly i would think there was some scamming and bribery going on on someones end and it sure aint kelly....that lawyor…
Smino Drops 'High 4 Da Highladays' Two-Pack
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
August Alsina Responds To A Social Media User That Calls Him Gay
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Kodak Black Gets Served In Prison Again
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
4
Last Reply· by
Sircripalot
Sircripalotfuck him with a aids dick had all that bad shit to say about nipsey now look at you ol pussyboy