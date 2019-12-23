Kanye West Debuts "Mary" Opera In New York With Major Tweaks

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West premiered a revised version of his latest opera "Mary" in New York on Sunday (December 22nd).

The rapper's most recent production took place earlier this month at the Miami Marine Stadium and was accessible only via motorboat, and the star later revealed plans to take the production to the Lincoln Center for a second staging.

Along the way, the "Gold Digger" star made several changes, introducing an elaborate new set with tall rows of what looked like wheat on either side of the stage concealing the orchestra, and in the center of the stage underneath the choir, which was on a riser at the back.

Kanye once again appeared in the performance, sitting on a chair in front of a music stand downstage right as narrator, while the silver outfits from the Miami show were replaced with skin-colored T-shirts and sweatpants reminiscent of his Yeezy line.

Songs in the production, which included new arrangements of older Kanye songs and Christmas classics, were also placed in a different order than in the first production, and each audience member was given a program complete with each biblical reading, as well as each of the songs being performed, so they could follow along throughout the show.

While the show once again began over an hour late, the acoustics were significantly improved and there were far less technical blunders this time round.

TV personality Gayle King, comedian Michelle Wolf, and fashion designer Dapper Dan were all in attendance to support Kanye, along with his wife Kim Kardashian and daughter North West, who was reportedly a hit with the audience as the six-year-old made her way to her seat.