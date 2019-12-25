Kanye West Delivers Christmas Miracle To Fans With "Jesus Is Born" Album

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West has finally released his Jesus Is Born album on Christmas Day (December 25th).

The rapper revealed his plans to release the follow-up to his chart-topping Jesus is King album back in October – and he finally dropped in time for the holiday.

The 19-song gospel album is the first official release from Sunday Service, the weekly gospel sermon Kanye has been hosting since January.

Jesus Is King, which debuted at the top of the charts in October and featured the service’s choir, was released under West’s name.

Meanwhile, in recent weeks, the rap superstar has introduced gospel-based showcases into his live sets.

He and the Sunday Service choir performed "Mary" at New York City’s Lincoln Center on Sunday, and he debuted "Nebuchadnezzar" at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles last month.