AllHipHop
Login

Kanye West Delivers Christmas Miracle To Fans With "Jesus Is Born" Album

AllHipHop Staff
by

The rap star is celebrating the birth of his savior Jesus Christ, with a new album.

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West has finally released his Jesus Is Born album on Christmas Day (December 25th).

The rapper revealed his plans to release the follow-up to his chart-topping Jesus is King album back in October – and he finally dropped in time for the holiday.

The 19-song gospel album is the first official release from Sunday Service, the weekly gospel sermon Kanye has been hosting since January.

Kanye West - Jesus Is Born Artwork

Jesus Is King, which debuted at the top of the charts in October and featured the service’s choir, was released under West’s name.

Meanwhile, in recent weeks, the rap superstar has introduced gospel-based showcases into his live sets.

He and the Sunday Service choir performed "Mary" at New York City’s Lincoln Center on Sunday, and he debuted "Nebuchadnezzar" at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles last month.

Comments
Dr. Dre Top Music Earner Of The Decade
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
1
Last Reply· by
jessicaalex
jessicaalexStunning, brilliant site design! To what extent have you been blogging for? you made blogging look simple. The general…
DaBaby Arrested After Tense Confrontation With Cops
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Noname
NonameWelp now let it begin. Operation take down.
Cardi B Buys Tons Of Christmas Gifts For Needy Kids
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Comment
Police Seize Cocaine And Guns On Lil Wayne's Private Jet
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
17
Last Reply· by
Billiejean4real
Billiejean4realWhen Will Ya'll learn that EVERYTHING You saying is being listened to on your Private Plane by the FEDS especially if…
Bill Cosby Calls Eddie Murphy A "Coon" Over SNL Snub
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
7
Last Reply· by
Odimexy
Odimexyhttps://jessynaija.org/drake-war-mp3-download/
Kanye West And EMI Settlement Talks Breakdown
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
50 Cent Drops $100K To Send Son On Toys-'R'-Us Shopping Spree For Christmas
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
9
Last Reply· by
Jnaija
Jnaijahttps://www.tensionred.us/music/sa-songs/
DJ Khaled And 50 Cent Splurge On Outrageous Cars For Christmas
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Damon Dash Accuses Jay-Z Of Robbing Him And Enslaving Roc Nation Employees
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
4
Last Reply· by
Msdoright77036
Msdoright77036Dame sounds like a chatty patty
Rapper Kodak Black Helps With Construction Of Jewish Temple
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
PointGuard_QB
PointGuard_QBYeah keep that same energy you kept when you were out..