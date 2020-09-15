Kanye West Demands A Public Apology From Drake & J. Cole

Ye is now calling himself Nat Turner and Moses.

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West is back to his old ways. The self-described Christian took to Twitter to share his views on various topics, including some thoughts about two of his Hip Hop peers.

"I need a [public] apology from J. Cole and Drake to start with immediately... I’m Nat Turner... I’m fighting for us," wrote West in a now-deleted tweet. The G.O.O.D. Music founder did not specifically explain exactly why the Platinum-selling rappers should apologize to him.

However, he is likely responding to J. Cole's "False Prophets" from 2016 and Travis Scott's "Sicko Mode" featuring Drake from 2018. Both songs subliminally addressed Ye for different reasons.

While demanding an apology, West also called for unity among Black artists. In his series of tweets, he blasted the music industry and the NBA by calling them "modern-day slaves ships." West even called himself the "new Moses" in one tweet.

"I’m not industry bro ... I don’t care... I’m in service to Christ ... we need world healing ... I miss my brothers... I refuse to argue with Black men on labels we don’t own... even Twitter," wrote West. "I have the utmost respect for all brothers ... we need to link and respect each other... no more dissing each other on labels we don’t own."

The 43-year-old billionaire added, "Let’s stop killing each other ... let’s show God that we are [God's] people ... my ego gets the best of me too... God doesn’t measure us by money in his kingdom ... let’s love each other... I love my brothers and I miss my friends ... real talk."

Kanye West's five-hour tweetfest also included him posting messages about Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter, Steve Stoute, Travis Scott, McDonald's, Sony Music Group, Universal Music Group, and more. Some of the tweets have since been deleted.