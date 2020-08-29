AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Kanye West Demands To Be On Wisconsin Ballot In November

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Kanye West is pushing hard to get on the ballot in Wisconsin, which is a crucial swing state for all of the presidential candidates!

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West has filed yet another lawsuit against another state, hoping that it will for them to add him to their presidential ballot in November.

The next state to get litigation is Wisconsin, the Badger State.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel the Birthday Party candidate’s team filed his protest with the Brown County Circuit Court.

Rapper Kanye West filed a lawsuit Friday demanding election officials place him on Wisconsin’s presidential ballot in November. Why was Yeezy blocked from the ballot? He was too slow with his submission. On August 4th, when the submission was due, the politician missed the deadline by mere moments. That can’t be fair, can it? It most certainly is fair. The rules are the rules.

There is video evidence showing that the aide from his campaign for to the Elections office, about 14 seconds after 5 pm. This is something that the campaign is pushing ... They argue that since they were within the 5 pm minute and 5:01 pm that they should be at least considered.

Kanye has also sued Ohio’s elections because, like Wisconsin, he was not able to appear on the next presidential ballot.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tekashi 6ix9ine Plays On His Infamy With "Tattle Tales"

Tekashi 6ix9ine continues to play on his infamous status as a snitch with his upcoming album "Tattle Tales."

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

falox

50 Cent Producing Drama On Centered Around The "Hip-Hop Cop"

The "Hip-Hop Cop" is getting his own drama, courtesy of 50 Cent

AllHipHop Staff

Post Malone Aiming To Dominate Esports With New Investment In Team Envy

Post Malone is the latest rapper to get into the competitive world of esports.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Kanye West To Challenge President Trump And Joe Biden In Virginia

Rap star Kanye West is gaining momentum with his bid to become the next President of the United States of America.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Kanye West Answers Rick Ross' Demand For A Meeting

The Bawse and presidential hopeful Yeezy decided to link up and kick it.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Actor Chadwick Boseman Dead At 43

The world is mourning the death of Chadwick Boseman, who passed away today from colon cancer.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

illseed

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Rome9193

Romeo Gets Deep On Family Issues On His Talk Show "The Mix"

Rapper/actor Romeo defended his father and his family after some very public drama involving his dad Master P. and his uncle, C-Murder.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Joe Budden Accuses Spotify Of Pillaging His Audience

Joe Budden Accuses Spotify Of Pillaging His Audience

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Big Sean Shows Off Limited-Edition 'Detroit 2' Anheuser-Busch Beer Can

Mr. Anderson is selling exclusive merch as well.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)