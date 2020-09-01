AllHipHop
Kanye West Denies Being A Republican Operative

AllHipHop Staff

Rapper/producer Kanye West is hitting back at claims he is working with the Republican Party.

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West has hit back at speculation he's "in cahoots" with Donald Trump's Republican party to ensure the former TV star remains President of the United States.

The musician has been running an unconventional campaign for November's election, having only made the ballot in eight states to date. His lack of organization with regards to his campaign has sparked rumors he was being paid by Trump's party to run and damage Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s chances in the election.

The speculation was fueled after it was revealed Kanye had met with Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, in early August.

But speaking to Nick Cannon on his YouTube podcast, Kanye slammed the rumors and insisted he doesn't need the money.

“People keep on saying, ‘I think that y’all - you and Republicans - are in cahoots,” Kanye said.

"They’re saying that they are paying you to do what you’re doing, to be a distraction," Nick Cannon replied, in the interview recorded at the rapper's Wyoming ranch last month.

“Bro, can’t nobody pay me. I’ve got more money than Trump," Kanye boasted in response.

He also spoke about his meeting with Kushner on Twitter, insisting they only talked about Dr. Claude Anderson's black empowerment book, "PowerNomics" writing: "I’m willing to do a live interview with the New York Time about my meeting with Jared." 

