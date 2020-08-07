AllHipHop
Kanye West Doubles Down On Not Denying He's Helping Trump Defeat Biden

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

GOP operatives are said to be assisting the rapper get on ballots.

(AllHipHop News) Since the moment Kanye West tweeted in July that he was running for president, many skeptics believed it was just a ploy to help Donald Trump. Then news came out claiming Trump-connected Republicans were assisting West in Wisconsin, Vermont, and other states. 

In a new interview with Forbes, Kanye West was questioned about the speculation that his candidacy is being supported by GOP operatives as a way to hurt the campaign of presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden. The G.O.O.D. Music founder did not deny that is his intention.

Forbes reports:

Amid various reports that Republican and Trump-affiliated political operatives are trying to get Kanye West onto various state ballots for November’s presidential election, the billionaire rap superstar indicated, in an interview by text today, that he was in fact running to siphon votes from the presumptive Democratic nominee, Joe Biden. Asked about that directly, West said that rather than running for president, he was “walking,” quickly adding that he was “walking . . . to win.” When it was pointed out that he actually can’t win in 2020—that he won’t be on enough ballots to yield 270 electoral votes, and that a write-in campaign isn’t feasible—and thus was serving as a spoiler, West replied: “I’m not going to argue with you. Jesus is King.”

That response is very similar to what West said about the matter in July. When asked if he was helping Trump and hurting Biden, Ye stated, “I’m not denying it, I just told you. To say that the Black vote is Democratic is a form of racism and white supremacy."

West is one of the most famous supporters of Donald Trump and his Make America Great Again movement. The Jesus Is King album creator met with the then-President-Elect at Trump Tower in 2016, and he referred to Trump as a father figure during a meeting at the White House in 2018.

"I like Kanye very much, but I have nothing to do with him getting on the ballot,' said Trump this week. Democratic State Representative David Bowen of Wisconsin told CNN, "This is clearly a targeted effort by Republican operatives to cause confusion and problems for typically Democratic voters on Election Day."

