AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Kanye West Explains How His Pastor's Son Saved His Rap Career

AllHipHop Staff

In a new candid interview with GQ, Kanye West explains how he drank too much and reveals his career was saved by his pastor's son.

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West fans have his pastor's son to thank for saving the rapper's career.

The Jesus Walks hitmaker has revealed he seriously considered turning his back on music following his conversion to Christianity after a bout of alcoholism, but a child gave him faith that his rapping could be inspiring.

"I was thinking of not rapping again, because I rapped for the devil so long that I didn’t even know how to rap for God," he tells GQ magazine. "Then one of my pastors told me, 'My son just said that he would want a rap album about Jesus from Kanye West'.

"He didn’t say, 'Kanye West, you should do this', or, 'You need to do this'. He just told me something that a child said. And that one thing made the difference."

Kanye bounced back with the album Jesus Is King last year (19), which helped him conquer the Christian charts.

In the interview, the rapper also addresses his issues with alcohol, revealing he often started his day with a vodka.

"One day I was in my office working on the couture collection, and there was some Grey Goose in the fridge and I was just going to get a daytime drink, and I looked and thought, 'Devil, you’re not going to beat me today'," he explains. "That one statement is like a tattoo.

"I haven’t had a drink since I realized I needed to take it day by day, but I never owned up, or was even told, 'Hey, you’re a functioning alcoholic'. People have called me a crazy person, people have called me everything - but not a functioning alcoholic. And I would be drinking orange juice and Grey Goose in the morning." 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Megan Thee Stallion Wins A Legal Victory Against Carl Crawford's 1501 Label

A Texas judge sides with the Roc Nation-backed rapstress.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

$MKingpin

EXCLUSIVE: R. Kelly Files Emergency Motion Begging For Freedom After Denial

R. Kelly just appealed a judge's ruling last week, which ordered the singer to remain locked up inside of a jail in Chicago as he awaits RICO charges for running a vast sex enterprise.

AllHipHop Staff

Big Sean Breaks Down His Reasoning For Releasing 'Detroit 2' During COVID-19 Pandemic

Music streaming numbers began to drop once the coronavirus started spreading in the US.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Mike56

DaBaby To Drop His Third Album "Blame It On Baby" This Friday

The North Carolinian rapper posted on his Instagram that has a project that is dropping this week.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Mike56

2 Chainz, Offset And YG Slug Slugga's Copyright Lawsuit...For Now

The trio of famous rappers has one less legal headache for now.

AllHipHop Staff

Rich The Kid's Old Manager Wants Millions From The Rapper For Ignoring Him

Rich The Kid could be on the hook for more than a million bucks, just for ignoring his old manager's lawsuit.

AllHipHop Staff

Shoreline Mafia’s Fenix Flexin Releases "R.I.P. Mac P Dawg" Tribute Song

Rest in peace to the up-and-coming rapper.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lee Daniels "Heartbroken" Over Abrupt Ending Of "Empire"

Lee Daniels and "Empire" producers want to give the series a "proper conclusion" after the coronavirus ruined the final season of the show.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Shaan2

Smoke DZA Talks Working With T-Pain On “Dark Web” Song

The Harlemite also discusses being inspired by Mobster movies.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Deb Antney Slams 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' For How Women & Men Are Portrayed On The Show

"I’m not for the drama like that."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)