Kanye West Explains How Yeezy Sales Funded "Sunday Service"

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West dropped $50 million on his star-studded Sunday Service gospel get together events in 2019.

The rapper, who has been named the richest man in Hollywood, reveals he spent a significant sum on choir uniforms, group flights, and additional operating costs to stage the weekly gigs around the U.S.

"I spent every dime that I have for marketing from (clothing and shoe line) Yeezy on Sunday Service. Every dollar I had," he said during an appearance on Nick Cannon's podcast, Cannon's Class. "I spent $50 million last year on Sunday Service...

"It was 120 people going to Jamaica. The Yeezys, they were selling themselves, so instead of paying for ads, I invested it in the church. I invested in spreading gospel. I invested in saying Jesus' name on high."

The "Stronger" hitmaker took the spiritual event on the road last year, traveling to Coachella, Skid Row in Los Angeles, Houston, his ranch in Wyoming, Chicago, Ohio and Jamaica.

In a new list released by editors at Forbes magazine, the rapper ranked as the highest-earning male in entertainment, earning $180 million over the past year.