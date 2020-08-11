AllHipHop
Kanye West Expresses He Misses His "Bro" Jay-Z

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Will The Throne finally reunite?

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West and Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter have had a long, complicated relationship over the last 20 years. They went from little brother/big brother to Watch The Throne album collaborators to public frenemies. 

The two billionaire Hip Hop superstars fell out at one point. At a concert in 2016, West insinuated that Jay-Z could put a hit out on his life. He also called out Jay's wife, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, during that infamous on-stage rant.

"Jay-Z, call me, bruh! You still ain’t call me! Jay-Z, call me! Jay Z, I know you got killers, please don’t send them at my head. Just call me! Talk to me like a man!” said West at the Saint Pablo Tour stop in Sacramento.

The Roc Nation boss later replied to Ye on his 2017 album 4:44. Jay rapped, "But you ain’t the same, this ain’t KumbaYe. But you got hurt because you did cool by Ye. You gave him 20 million without blinking. He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f*ck was he thinking?"

Putting their personal and political differences aside (Jay-Z backed Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential campaign, Kanye later became an outspoken supporter of Republican Donald Trump), it appears Mr. West is ready to make amends with Mr. Carter. He took to Twitter to express his desire to reconnect with Hov.

Overnight, Ye tweeted a screenshot of The Throne's performance of "Otis" from the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards. The G.O.O.D. Music label founder wrote as the caption, "Miss my bro ... real talk."

Jay previously addressed Kanye on Meek Mill's "What's Free" by spitting, "No red hat, don't Michael and Prince me and Ye. They separate you when you got Michael and Prince's DNA." He then tweeted, "The line clearly meant don’t pit me against my brothers no matter what our differences are."

