Kanye West Fails To Get On Ballot In Wyoming, But Secures Minnesota

Kanye could very well hand Donald Trump the Presidency now that he is on the ballot in several key swing states!

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West has failed to get on the ballot for the U.S. presidential election in his adopted home state of Wyoming - but will be able to run in several other states.

The rapper has set up home with wife Kim Kardashian in the Cowboy State by buying a mega-ranch - but will not take his bizarre presidential campaign there after missing a Monday deadline to submit signatures, USA Today reports.

However, according Kanye has secured a spot in the key swing state of Minnesota, as well as musical rival Taylor Swift's home state of Tennessee.

Kanye will also be on the ballot in Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah and Vermont, but failed to make it in Missouri after submitting just 6,557 of the 10,000 signatures required.

As a third-party candidate who will not appear on the ballot in many states, West has no realistic path to winning the 270 electoral college votes that would send him to The White House.

This has led to accusations he is running a spoiler campaign to help U.S. President Donald Trump defeat his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.

The rapper is a one-time supporter of the billionaire politician and reports have linked operatives from Trump's Republican Party to the "Gold Digger" hitmaker's campaign.

The Hip-Hop star said in an interview with Forbes earlier this month that he is “not denying” that his campaign was meant to damage Biden, who he has criticized.

In addition to not making the ballot in his adopted home of Wyoming, the musician also failed to qualify in his native Illinois.