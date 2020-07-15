Kanye West Fills Out Forms; Officially Repping "The Birthday Party" In Bid For President

Rap star Kanye West has backed down from his plans to become the next President of the United States.

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West is officially running for President of the United States as of today (July 15th).

Yesterday, New York Magazine's Intelligencer magazine reported Kanye had dropped out of the 2020 U.S. presidential race, but that report turned out to be inaccurate.

Kanye filed with the Federal Election Commission and will running under a third party called BDY, which stands for the Birthday Party.

Steve Kramer - who had joined Kanye's campaign team to get the rapper on the ballot in Florida and South Carolina - claimed wouldn't be running against Donald Trump and Joe Biden for the POTUS position.

According to Intelligencer magazine, Kramer also noted that the staff Kanye had hired "were disappointed not just because they would be out of a job, but because they were excited about what a Kanye West campaign represented".

Kanye celebrated America's Independence Day by confirming his plan to run for the White House in 2020, with Tesla boss Elon Musk as his adviser.