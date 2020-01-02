Kanye West Finished "Jesus Is Born" In 24 Hours

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West spent his Christmas Eve rushing to finish his new gospel album Jesus Is Born.

The rapper raced to make sure the new Sunday Service record was released to fans on Christmas Day and didn't even finish mixing all the songs until the very last minute.

"The record was mastered at 1am Christmas morning," Roy LaManna of music technology company Vydia tells Rolling Stone.

Kanye hired Roy and his Vydia team to pump out the release to online streaming platforms and other outlets less than a day before it was due to reach listeners.

"It (Jesus is Born album) was exported and uploaded by 5am. We downloaded and delivered it (to the streaming services) by 7 or 8am," the businessman recalls.

All the effort seems to have been worth it - Kanye has returned to Billboard's Top Gospel Albums chart with the release, credited to the Sunday Service Choir.

The new album enters the new countdown at number two, with 6,000 equivalent album sales.