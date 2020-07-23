AllHipHop
Kanye West Gets Enough Signatures To Be On Illinois' Presidential Ballot

AllHipHop Staff

The "Jesus Walks" rapper is working hard to have his name along-side Donald Trump and Joe Biden ... But reports say that if his wife has her way ... he will focus more on his health.

(AllHipHop News) See y’all thought Ye’ was playing.

But recent actions have revealed that Kanye West is as serious about his presidential candidacy as he is about being iconic.

Last week, the “Through the Wire” rap star made news after hosting his very first presidential rally for the Birthday Party in South Carolina.

In what many considered a manic rant, he informed his adoring constituency that a) Harriet Tubman never freed slaves but shifted their servitude to other white men and b) that he and his family have been intimately involved around the conversation of abortion.

The next sensational gesture, symbolic as it gives a nod to his hometown, was to submit his official petition and 412 pages of signatures to be on the ballot for the election in Illinois.

In Illinois, he will run as an independent. An objection window closes on July 27 at 5 pm. From there, the signatures will go to the board to be certified at their Aug. 21 meeting.

All Kanye needed was 2,500 valid signatures for him to be included on the November ballot, which had garnered with ease.

The board will certify each signature submitted, hoping to push him through.

That is if he is well enough to run.

On Monday, Yeezy tweeted — and then deleted that he believed that his wife, Kim Kardashian was trying to have him committed or hospitalized. He said, "If I get locked up like Mandela, Ya'll will know why."

