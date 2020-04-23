Kanye West Has Giving Away 300,000 Meals During The Pandemic

Kanye West has teamed with the Christian-based fast food restaurant Chick-fil-A to give away hundreds of thousands of meals.

The hip-hop superstar namechecked the fast-food firm in his 2019 track "Closed On Sunday," and partnered with them to help Christian non-profit the Los Angeles Dream Center provide food and other items to those in need since March.

According to Fox News, Dream Center founder Matthew Barnett thanked Kanye and the firm for helping him and his team provide around 11,000 meals a day since first receiving donations - transforming the organization into a hub for those in financial difficulty due to COVID-19.

"The Los Angeles Dream Center has transformed into the Grand Central Station of food distribution and other basic essentials," he told Fox in a statement. "I'm so grateful that our team has stayed healthy, and that we've found a safe way to meet the urgent needs within our community.

"I can't say thank you enough to the various donors who've made this a reality. This is what a neighborhood, a community, and a church should always look like."

The "Jesus Walks" rapper has also made donations to the We Women Empowered charity in his native Chicago, Illinois.