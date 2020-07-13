Kanye West Honors His Late Mother With "Donda" Song

Kim Kardashian West also pays tribute to Donda West.

(AllHipHop News) It has been a turbulent few weeks for Kanye West. After announcing that he was supposedly running for President, the billionaire had a lot of people scratching their heads because of some peculiar comments in a Forbes interview.

West is now turning his attention back to music. He released a new song titled "Donda" on Sunday. The tune is named after his late mother, Donda West.

"In loving memory of my incredible mother on her birthday. My mom reciting [KRS-One] lyrics. This song is called DONDA," tweeted Ye. Donda West died in 2007 at the age of 58.

"Donda" is the latest track to arrive from the mind of Kanye West. The G.O.O.D. Music label founder previously let loose "Wash Us in the Blood" featuring Travis Scott.

He also famously praised his mom on the Late Registration track "Hey Mama" in 2005. 2019's Jesus Is King is Ye's most recent full-length studio album. A project tentatively called God's Country is reportedly in the works.