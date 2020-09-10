Kanye West Hospitalized For Texting Too Much

Rap star Kanye West was recently sent to the hospital for what has become known as "twitter fingers."

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West was recently hospitalized and it was not because of his bipolar disorder.

The presidential candidate found himself under doctor’s care because he had a hand injury. Not because he is writing those checks … not because he is out there doing any heavy lifting … Yeezy’s injuries are due to his excessive texting.

Ye recently shared on Twitter that he was receiving steroid injections for the trauma.

“Lidocaine worked instantly!!! The dexamethasone takes 24 to 48 hours Modern medicine”

He also posted an X-ray of his right hand, and captioned it as follows:

“Too much texting bro Had to get the cortisone mixed with a wittle sprinkle of lidocaine”

It is not hard to fathom that the multi-hyphenate is sending out at least a hundred texts a day. When you consider all of the deals and going-on, one might get Dizzy.

Kanye has the GAP line launching, he's promoting his interview with Nick Cannon, while orchestrating a walking-on-water performance during his Sunday Service with Joel Osteen.

He also dropped the #1 album in the country with Big Sean's Detroit 2 (Ye owns G.O.O.D. Music) and he is currently running a campaign to be President of the United States of America.