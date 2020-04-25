AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Kanye West Is A Billionaire But Claims He's Worth Way More!

AllHipHop Staff

Kanye West has joined the billionaires club, according to Forbes.

(AllHipHop News) According to Forbes, Kanye West has now reached billionaire status, making him Hip-Hop’s second-ever, billionaire behind Jay-Z.

With an estimated net worth of $1.3 billion, the rap superstar earned a large chunk of that billion with his Yeezy brand.

Forbes reports that a little over $1 billion comes from West’s stake in Yeezy. The rest of the earnings are from $81 million in property and $21 million in land and at least $90 million from his GOOD Music label.

Forbes reports that last year, West claimed that he provided the publication with receipts that he was touching the tip of billionaire status.

“I showed them a $890 million receipt, and they still didn’t say ‘billionaire,’” he stated at the industry panel.

Kanye West reportedly sent another text to Forbes earlier this month, once again claiming that the publication was attempting to discredit him, after he wasn’t featured in its billionaire list.

Forbes says they weren’t provided with documentation to prove his claim.

Kanye West reportedly texted them again this week after being crowned a billionaire, that he’s actually worth $3 billion. “It’s not a billion,” West allegedly wrote. “It’s $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count.”

Forbes clapped back, stating that West has earned “$300 million more than little sister Kylie.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nas Pays Tribute To Late Rapper Fred The Godson

Rap star Nas was among the notable hip-hop personalities who paid homage to late New York rapper Fred The Godson, who succumbed to the coronavirus.

AllHipHop Staff

Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Her Sexuality

Megan Thee Stallion admits she's attracted to women in a brand new interview.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Alaziya

Tekashi 6ix9ine Accused Of Abandoning One Of His Kids

Tekashi 6ix9ine's ex-girlfriend claims the rap star hasn't seen his daughter since he was released from prison.

AllHipHop Staff

by

DaGospel

RIP Fred The Godson, Bronx Rapper Dies Of COVID-19

RIP Fred The Godson, Bronx Rapper Dies Of COVID-19

ChuckCreekmur

by

Brodrick 123

EXCLUSIVE: Havoc Speaks On "The Infamous" Tribute On Caffeine

Havoc Celebrates 25 Years Of Mobb Deep's "The Infamous"

Fatima Barrie

EXCLUSIVE: Judge Seizes Game's Record Label And "Born 2 Rap" Royalties

A woman who accused Game of sexual assault just won the rights to his indie record label and his hit album "Born 2 Rap."

Nolan Strong

by

marcbiz11

Eminem Feeds Hungry Healthcare Workers "Mom's Spaghetti"

Rap star Eminem decided to help out healthcare workers on the frontline with delicious servings of "Mom's Spaghetti."

AllHipHop Staff

T.I. Interviews Former US Surgeon General About COVID-19's Impact On Black People

The multi-hyphenate rapper/actor/mogul/family man/philanthropist/activist Tip "T.I." Harris speaks with a high-level informed voice on the plight facing African Americans and what the community can do to combat the coronavirus.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Justofofo

Diddy Creates New Platform With Minority-Owned Banks To Get Businesses Funding

Diddy has teamed with several lending institutions to make sure minority-owned businesses get their cut of the $484 billion bailout package for small businesses.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Waynef

Beyonce Sprinkles Her Magic On Thousands With A $6 Million Donation For Mental Wellness

Beyoncé donates millions to help out people being mentally impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

AllHipHop Staff