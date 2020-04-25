Kanye West Is A Billionaire But Claims He's Worth Way More!

Kanye West has joined the billionaires club, according to Forbes.

(AllHipHop News) According to Forbes, Kanye West has now reached billionaire status, making him Hip-Hop’s second-ever, billionaire behind Jay-Z.

With an estimated net worth of $1.3 billion, the rap superstar earned a large chunk of that billion with his Yeezy brand.

Forbes reports that a little over $1 billion comes from West’s stake in Yeezy. The rest of the earnings are from $81 million in property and $21 million in land and at least $90 million from his GOOD Music label.

Forbes reports that last year, West claimed that he provided the publication with receipts that he was touching the tip of billionaire status.

“I showed them a $890 million receipt, and they still didn’t say ‘billionaire,’” he stated at the industry panel.

Kanye West reportedly sent another text to Forbes earlier this month, once again claiming that the publication was attempting to discredit him, after he wasn’t featured in its billionaire list.

Forbes says they weren’t provided with documentation to prove his claim.

Kanye West reportedly texted them again this week after being crowned a billionaire, that he’s actually worth $3 billion. “It’s not a billion,” West allegedly wrote. “It’s $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count.”

Forbes clapped back, stating that West has earned “$300 million more than little sister Kylie.”