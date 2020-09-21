AllHipHop
Kanye West Kind Of Apologizes For "Shaming" Mase Over Christianity

AllHipHop Staff

Mase thinks Ye is a bit of a hypocrite after the Chicago rapper dissed him on his song "Devin in a Blue Dress."

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West has acknowledged he was wrong for calling out Mase, but stopped short of the apology the former Bad Boy rapper demanded from him.

The rapper-turned-preacher demanded an apology from Kanye West for failing to support him when he was fighting for what the "Stronger" hitmaker is now demanding.

Kanye even poked fun Mase for walking away from the music business in the song "Devil in a Blue Dress," rapping: "Don’t leave while you're hot/That's how Mase screwed up" and now the minister feels he's owed an explanation as the star threatens to quit making music amid a contract dispute with bosses at Sony.

Mase posted a message to West on his Instagram account, stating: "Much of what you are feeling has been expressed before. But when I was saying it, the same system and mindset that you are fighting against today, used you to shame me for leaving the very same system!"

The rapper, who walked away from music in 1999 and became a pastor, reveals Kanye advised him against the move - but thinks he may have a different view now he's a "born again Christian."

"I know today you may see it very differently so... You owe me (and my family) a public #apology and then some... for alluding to the fact that me following God at the height of my career was a bad decision."

Kanye, who last week demanded apologies from hip-hop heavyweights Drake and J.Cole over past beefs and slights, responded to Mase and admitted he was in the wrong for the line.

"Ma$e is right about that line ... I always felt funny about that line ... Ma$e is one of my favorite rappers and I based a lot of my flows off of him ... I’m the king of 'ooh can I get away with this bars,' Kanye tweeted.

Instead of apologizing, Kanye simply said he was reaping what he has sown.

"So I reap what I sow when the next generation does the same to me," Kanye explained. 

