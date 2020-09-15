AllHipHop
Top Stories
Videos
Features
Opinion

Kanye West Loses Attempt To Get On Ballot In West Virginia

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Kanye West's attempt to get into the White House has been derailed once again, this time in West Virginia.

(AllHipHop News) According to a Federal judge, Kanye West will not appear on the West Virginia presidential ballot in November.

After losing his lawsuit against the state secretary Mac Warner who originally disqualified the rapper in August, it is official that his name will not appear next to Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump at the polls in Mountain State.

Add this latest defeat to a growing list of campaign disappointments.

Kanye West’s road to 1600 Pennsylvania is getting more cumbersome and facetious. Still, he is focused and will not drop out.

The “Jesus Walks” emcee announced that he would officially be entering into the race this July via Twitter but probably did not realize how difficult this would be.

The first obstacle Ye faced in West Virginia was to meet the state’s legislative requirement to gather signatures from at least 1% of the voters from WV's last general election.

For the last election, which was the 2020 gubernatorial race, the magic number was 7,144. West submitted 15,000 signatures and more than half of them were tossed out because they were illegible or not associated with registered voters.

In a statement, U.S. District Judge Irene Berger said Yeezy “submitted all of his signatures on the absolute deadline for filing,” leaving him “without adequate time to remedy invalidation and submit additional signatures to cure the deficit.”

This seems to be a strategy that Kanye's campaign has unsuccessfully pushed, considering all of the states that have received his signatures within minutes of the deadline.

Kanye lost a similar lawsuit in Wisconsin, where he missed the state’s deadline to turn in signatures by 14 seconds.

Last week, he lost his suit to get on the ballot in Ohio. The Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose was sued by the rapper when he rejected his signatures as well, after they "failed to meet the necessary threshold for certification" due to mismatched information.

The presidential election is slated to take place on November 3rd, 2020. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Accusations She Physically Assaulted Her Ex-Boyfriend

Plus, a new report claims the rapper was shot by Tory Lanez after she found out some info about her friend.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" Returns To No. 1 For A Third Week

The explicit record has made an impact across the globe.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Sony And Vivendi Respond To Kanye West After Threats To Stop Releasing Music

Kanye took to his Twitter account to start a war with two of the biggest record labels in the world!

AllHipHop Staff

by

Tronell

Cardi B. And Megan Thee Stallion Top Billboard's New Global Chart

The ladies are sitting on top of a brand new global chart just rolled out by Billboard.

AllHipHop Staff

by

ariezblog

Cardi B And Offset Split Up; Cardi Files For Divorce

Is divorce in the future for Cardi B and Offset?

illseed

Ray J Files For Divorce From Princess Love

Meanwhile, the LA-based businessman continues to promote his Zeus series by tagging his wife.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

antonio491

Jam Master Jay's Alleged Killer Has A Change.Org Petition Declaring His Innocence

A Change.org petition has popped up for one of the two suspects indicted for killing Jam Master Jay, maintaining his innocence.

GrouchyGreg

Sources Say Cops Have Over "Irrefutable Evidence" In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez could be charged very soon for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion during a drunken rage.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

sleepy412

Kanye West Demands A Public Apology From Drake & J. Cole

Ye is now calling himself Nat Turner and Moses.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Hip-Hop Legend DJ Lord Yoda X Of The Zulu Nation and Crash Crew Dies

Hip-Hop lost a real one today, as DJ Lord Yoda X returns to the ancestors.

ChuckCreekmur