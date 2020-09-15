Kanye West Loses Attempt To Get On Ballot In West Virginia

Kanye West's attempt to get into the White House has been derailed once again, this time in West Virginia.

(AllHipHop News) According to a Federal judge, Kanye West will not appear on the West Virginia presidential ballot in November.

After losing his lawsuit against the state secretary Mac Warner who originally disqualified the rapper in August, it is official that his name will not appear next to Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump at the polls in Mountain State.

Add this latest defeat to a growing list of campaign disappointments.

Kanye West’s road to 1600 Pennsylvania is getting more cumbersome and facetious. Still, he is focused and will not drop out.

The “Jesus Walks” emcee announced that he would officially be entering into the race this July via Twitter but probably did not realize how difficult this would be.

The first obstacle Ye faced in West Virginia was to meet the state’s legislative requirement to gather signatures from at least 1% of the voters from WV's last general election.

For the last election, which was the 2020 gubernatorial race, the magic number was 7,144. West submitted 15,000 signatures and more than half of them were tossed out because they were illegible or not associated with registered voters.

In a statement, U.S. District Judge Irene Berger said Yeezy “submitted all of his signatures on the absolute deadline for filing,” leaving him “without adequate time to remedy invalidation and submit additional signatures to cure the deficit.”

This seems to be a strategy that Kanye's campaign has unsuccessfully pushed, considering all of the states that have received his signatures within minutes of the deadline.

Kanye lost a similar lawsuit in Wisconsin, where he missed the state’s deadline to turn in signatures by 14 seconds.

Last week, he lost his suit to get on the ballot in Ohio. The Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose was sued by the rapper when he rejected his signatures as well, after they "failed to meet the necessary threshold for certification" due to mismatched information.

The presidential election is slated to take place on November 3rd, 2020.