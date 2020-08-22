AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Kanye West Loses Chance To Be On The Ballot In Ohio

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Rap star Kanye West will not be on the ballot this November in Ohio.

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West continues to experience a few bumps in the road toward the White House.

This time, it did not come from a weird tweet or the backlash from fans of the “Old Kanye,” but from the Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office.

In a press release, they shared the unfortunate news about the Birthday Party candidate.

“Mr. Kanye West and Ms. Michelle Tidball failed to meet the requirements necessary to appear on the presidential ballot in Ohio for the November 3, 2020, General Election. Based on a review of the documents submitted by the West campaign, both the information and a signature on the original nominating petition and statement of candidacy submitted to the Secretary’s office do not match that of the nominating petition and statement of candidacy that was used to circulate part-petitions."

As a candidate to qualify for the ballot, "a valid and sufficient joint nominating petition and statement of candidacy that complies with the law and at least 5,000 valid signatures from Ohio voters and a slate of 18 presidential electors."

“A signature is the most basic form of authentication and an important, time-honored, security measure to ensure that a candidate aspires to be on the ballot and that a voter is being asked to sign a legitimate petition,” said LaRose. “There is no doubt that the West nominating petition and declaration of candidacy failed to meet the necessary threshold for certification.”

States that he applied for and will appear on the 2020 presidential ballot are as follows: Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah, and Vermont. The following are the states, other than Ohio, that rejected his submission: Illinois, Montana, New Jersey, and Wisconsin

The candidate still believes he is a viable candidate and has suggested that he can still beat the Democratic ticket, even in write-ins.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

21 Savage Presents His 5th Annual “Issa Back 2 School Drive”

Check out pics and footage from the student giveaway/voter registration event in Atlanta.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ariezblog

Doja Cat Announces New Song Titled "N.A.S." After Nas Dissed Her On "Ultra Black"

Who could have predicted 2020 would include a brewing beef between Nas and Doja Cat?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

illseed

Protoje Talks Tapping Wiz Khalifa For Cannabis-Centered Single "A Vibe"

The Reggae artist is ready to release his fifth studio album.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

ariezblog

50 Cent Loses "In Da Club" Battle With Rick Ross

Rick Ross won a legal battle against his nemesis 50 Cent, who sued the Boss for rapping over "In Da Club."

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

ariezblog

Jay-Z and Pharrell Drop "Entrepreneur," Featuring A Bevy Of Businesses

Check out the latest from Jay-Z and The Neptunes!

illseed

by

$MKingpin

Tekashi 6ix9ine Trolls Megan Thee Stallion As "Snitching" Debate Rages

Trolls are coming at Megan Thee Stallion and questioning her credibility after she named Tory Lanez as the person who shot her!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Mulatto Declares Herself 'Queen Of Da Souf' With New Project Featuring Gucci Mane, City Girls, 21 Savage & More

Plus, 'The Rap Game' winner gets a shoutout from fellow ATL representative Lil Baby.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Honor

Famed Rocker Nick Cave Denies Kanye West Collaboration

The famed rocker has shut down growing reports he's holding up Kanye West's album.

AllHipHop Staff

Schoolboy Q's Passion For Golf Gets Him Big Look In PGA Tour 2K21

Schoolboy Q has never shied away from his avid love of golf, and now it's paying off.

AllHipHop Staff

Nas Reunites With The Firm On 'King's Disease' Album

Listen to the "Full Circle" track featuring AZ, Foxy Brown, and Cormega.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

$MKingpin