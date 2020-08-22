Kanye West Loses Chance To Be On The Ballot In Ohio

Rap star Kanye West will not be on the ballot this November in Ohio.

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West continues to experience a few bumps in the road toward the White House.

This time, it did not come from a weird tweet or the backlash from fans of the “Old Kanye,” but from the Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office.

In a press release, they shared the unfortunate news about the Birthday Party candidate.

“Mr. Kanye West and Ms. Michelle Tidball failed to meet the requirements necessary to appear on the presidential ballot in Ohio for the November 3, 2020, General Election. Based on a review of the documents submitted by the West campaign, both the information and a signature on the original nominating petition and statement of candidacy submitted to the Secretary’s office do not match that of the nominating petition and statement of candidacy that was used to circulate part-petitions."

As a candidate to qualify for the ballot, "a valid and sufficient joint nominating petition and statement of candidacy that complies with the law and at least 5,000 valid signatures from Ohio voters and a slate of 18 presidential electors."

“A signature is the most basic form of authentication and an important, time-honored, security measure to ensure that a candidate aspires to be on the ballot and that a voter is being asked to sign a legitimate petition,” said LaRose. “There is no doubt that the West nominating petition and declaration of candidacy failed to meet the necessary threshold for certification.”

States that he applied for and will appear on the 2020 presidential ballot are as follows: Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah, and Vermont. The following are the states, other than Ohio, that rejected his submission: Illinois, Montana, New Jersey, and Wisconsin

The candidate still believes he is a viable candidate and has suggested that he can still beat the Democratic ticket, even in write-ins.