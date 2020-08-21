Kanye West Makes Deadline For Tennessee Ballot

Kanye managed to get all of his paperwork submitted to be considered for the ballot in the state of Tennessee.

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West is hoping to add Tennessee to the handful of states in which he will appear on the U.S. presidential ballot this November after just making the Thursday deadline.

The "Stronger" hitmaker, who announced his White House run in July, submitted his petition just before noon, and filed to be listed as an unaffiliated candidate, despite previously claiming he would be representing the so-called Birthday Party.

Julia Bruck, a spokesperson for the Secretary of State's office, confirmed the documents had been received, and are now being reviewed to ensure the collected signatures are all valid, reports the Associated Press.

Independent candidates require the support of at least 275 locally-registered voters to get on the ballot in Tennessee, which incumbent leader Donald Trump won in 2016.

If Kanye's ballot petition is approved, Tennessee will become only the fifth state in which he will have qualified to have his name officially printed as a candidate, alongside Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden in November, following successful submissions in Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, and Utah.

His efforts in Wisconsin has been denied, while the validity of his candidacy in his native Illinois is also in doubt after almost two thirds of the names provided were ruled invalid.

Kanye had already missed a number of big state deadlines before even announcing his plan to join the presidential race.