Kanye West Off The Ballot In Presidential Battle For Ohio

AllHipHop Staff

Birthday Party candidate Kanye West was handed another defeat on the campaign trail in his attempt to take over the run the United States as President.

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West's election dreams have taken another big hit - he has lost his bid to run in Ohio.

The rapper sued the state's elections chief Frank LaRose after he was denied a spot on the presidential ballot.

Secretary of State LaRose rejected a nearly-15,000-signature petition and other election paperwork from West, citing mismatched information, prompting West to file a complaint on August 26th, insisting the official had a duty to accept any petition for an independent candidate, as long as there is no protest filed against it and it does not violate state law.

But he will remain off Ohio's presidential ballot after a decision by the state’s high court.

In a unanimous ruling, the Ohio Supreme Court officials determined LaRose acted lawfully when he rejected the paperwork the rapper submitted.

West has only made the ballot in 12 states - Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah and Vermont - after announcing his plans to run against President Donald Trump at the general election in November on Independence Day.

