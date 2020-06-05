AllHipHop
Kanye West Offers To Pay Full College Tuition For George Floyd's Daughter

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Plus, the MAGA ally marches with #BLM protestors in his hometown.

(AllHipHop News) For more than a week, many fans were asking why Kanye West had not publicly addressed the ongoing #BlackLivesMatter protests against police brutality and racism taking place around the world. He reportedly stepped up financially this week.

West is said to have donated $2 million to support the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor. All three unarmed African-Americans were recently killed by police officers or a former police officer.

According to reports, West also set up a 529 education plan to cover the full college tuition for George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter Gianna Floyd. He was also seen joining protestors in the streets of Chicago's South Side. The rapper did not speak to the crowd at that time.

There was a lot of attention placed on Kanye West's reaction to the global demonstrations and calls for police reform because he has been a very outspoken supporter of Donald Trump. The president is facing substantial criticism from the public, politicians, and ex-military officials for his response to the protests which included gassing peaceful demonstrators for a photo op in front of a DC church.

