Kanye West One-Up's Jesus And Walks On Water With His Whole Family

Kanye West concocted an amazing illusion for his most recent "Sunday Service" proceedings in Atlanta.

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West may be unorthodox in how he presents God to the world, but are his illustrative and liturgical efforts bringing people closer to the God of the text?

Many believe so.

Recently, Yeezy ministered in Atlanta with a beautiful lake as his pulpit during Sunday Service.

Without saying one word, he and two of his children, North (7) and Saint (4), and his gospel Sunday Service choir, took a page out of the Book of Matthew and synthesized the moment when Jesus encouraged Peter's faith by walking on water.

The visual was stunning as they all walked in a single file to the center of the lake.

Once there, the choir started to sing the songs of Zion in celebration of the Sabbath, and the victory of God. Kanye, as the maestro, created the illusion by installing a translucent floor for them to stand on that gave the appearance of the miracle.

This production was punctuated by Pastor Joel Osteen who referenced the biblical story for those congregated. The legacy mega-church preacher waxed homiletics:

“'I'm watching these fine men and women singing, looks like they're walking on the water. And my mind goes back to that time where Jesus invited Peter to walk on the water. I could imagine Peter thought, ‘Jesus, what are you talking about? That's impossible! I can't do that,'' Joel Osteen exclaimed.

Though done in a highly elevated style (since you know… Kanye West is a billionaire and flossy by nature), illustrative sermons are not only theologically sound, but are probably the way Jesus would have taught Torah had hem you know, not been homeless.

Charles Haddon Spurgeon in his book, The Art of Illustration says that the reason that this preaching style is used is to make the sermon “pleasurable and in­teresting, to enliven a congregation and quicken atten­tion, to cast light upon the subject at hand.”

Kanye West with all his giftings, his a natural connection to God, and an instinctual ability to translate his understanding of the scriptures to his fan base.

He connects to his fans in ways that many ordained and seminary-trained clergy cannot.

His ministerial partnerships with Joel Osteen, Derek “Fonzworth Bentley” Watkins, Faune A. Chambers, and more have set him up with a foundation to actually start a church.