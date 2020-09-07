AllHipHop
Top Stories
Videos
Features
Opinion

Kanye West One-Up's Jesus And Walks On Water With His Whole Family

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Kanye West concocted an amazing illusion for his most recent "Sunday Service" proceedings in Atlanta.

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West may be unorthodox in how he presents God to the world, but are his illustrative and liturgical efforts bringing people closer to the God of the text?

Many believe so.

Recently, Yeezy ministered in Atlanta with a beautiful lake as his pulpit during Sunday Service.

Without saying one word, he and two of his children, North (7) and Saint (4), and his gospel Sunday Service choir, took a page out of the Book of Matthew and synthesized the moment when Jesus encouraged Peter's faith by walking on water.

The visual was stunning as they all walked in a single file to the center of the lake.

Once there, the choir started to sing the songs of Zion in celebration of the Sabbath, and the victory of God. Kanye, as the maestro, created the illusion by installing a translucent floor for them to stand on that gave the appearance of the miracle.

This production was punctuated by Pastor Joel Osteen who referenced the biblical story for those congregated. The legacy mega-church preacher waxed homiletics:

“'I'm watching these fine men and women singing, looks like they're walking on the water. And my mind goes back to that time where Jesus invited Peter to walk on the water. I could imagine Peter thought, ‘Jesus, what are you talking about? That's impossible! I can't do that,'' Joel Osteen exclaimed.

Though done in a highly elevated style (since you know… Kanye West is a billionaire and flossy by nature), illustrative sermons are not only theologically sound, but are probably the way Jesus would have taught Torah had hem you know, not been homeless.

Charles Haddon Spurgeon in his book, The Art of Illustration says that the reason that this preaching style is used is to make the sermon “pleasurable and in­teresting, to enliven a congregation and quicken atten­tion, to cast light upon the subject at hand.”

Kanye West with all his giftings, his a natural connection to God, and an instinctual ability to translate his understanding of the scriptures to his fan base.

He connects to his fans in ways that many ordained and seminary-trained clergy cannot.

His ministerial partnerships with Joel Osteen, Derek “Fonzworth Bentley” Watkins, Faune A. Chambers, and more have set him up with a foundation to actually start a church.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: Man Wants Millions For Discovering XXXTentacion & Ski Mask The Slump God

A man who is credited with discovering XXXTentacion & Ski Mask The Slump God is suing for millions but does he have a case?

GrouchyGreg

Jacob Blake Breaks Silence From Hospital Bed; Speaks On Kenosha Shooting

Jacob Blake's shooting at the hands of cops in Kenosha, Wisconsin has caused world-wide outrage. Thankfully, he is still alive to make a statement.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Tekashi 6ix9ine Trolls His Way To #1 With "TattleTales"

Tekashi 6ix9ine managed to take the number one slot with his second album "TattleTales."

Mike Winslow

Stephon Marbury Makes Heinous Drug Dealing Claim Against Jay-Z

NBA star Stephon Marbury claims Jay-Z is no hero to the black community, which he accused the Roc Nation mogul of poisoning.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

SpecialKay0228

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Incogni227038

R. Kelly's Jail-House Attacker Says Feds Set Up The Assault

The man who assaulted R. Kelly in his jail cell claims the government set up the assault on the disgraced R&B singer.

AllHipHop Staff

Dr. Dre's Wife Demands $2 Million A Month In Spousal Support

Rap mogul Dr. Dre and his wife's divorce battle over an $800 million fortune.

AllHipHop Staff

Phora's Management Issues A Statement On Rapper's Mental Health

Thankfully, Phora is still alive but he's struggling mentally, according to his management.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Jojomes

Nelly Hits "Dancing with the Stars" With "Tiger King" Star Carole Baskin And Other Celebs

Rapper Nelly is going to be on prime-time TV this fall on the new season of "Dancing with the Stars."

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Director Explains Why Kanye West Wanted Kim To Give Birth To Kylie In Video

Rap star Kanye West once produced a video for a cool million, to show Kim Kardashian giving birth to Kylie Jenner!

AllHipHop Staff

by

Mimi1023