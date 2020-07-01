AllHipHop
Kanye West Opening Retail Store In Wyoming

AllHipHop Staff

The billionaire businessman has revealed his plans for his huge Yeezy manufacturing facility in Wyoming.

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West is aiming to relocate the manufacturing for his Yeezy streetwear line to Wyoming by the end of this year.

The "Gold Digger" hitmaker and his wife Kim Kardashian have been snapping up properties in Cody, Wyoming since 2017, including a pair of ranches, and he's now plotting to utilize some of the space to accommodate his fashion empire.

A representative for the star told Business of Fashion he hopes to produce over one million pairs of shoes in the Cowboy State by the start of next year, with apparel production to begin in the US “shortly after."

The rapper also spoke with local publication Cody Enterprise, which reported the star expects to add “design and prototyping jobs, with assembly-line positions to follow” during the relocation.

Kanye previously moved Yeezy's head offices to Cody and added that he plans to open his own retail stores, with a shop “definitely” coming to the city.

The move comes following the announcement that Kanye is to collaborate with high street store Gap after inking a 10-year deal to create adult and childrenswear for the retailer.

“I loved folding clothes at the Gap too, that was an aspirational job for me,” he added. “When everybody in my school was wearing oversized clothes, I was ‘gapped’ out. That was always my style.”

