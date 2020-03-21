AllHipHop
Kanye West Plays Saint And Helps Hundreds In Need

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Yeezy dug deeply into his wallet and gave a hefty tithe to the Dream Center in Los Angeles!

(AllHipHop News) T.I. and Young Thug might be quoting scripture, but Kanye is living it.

In the Gospel of Matthew, there are a few red letters that it seems that Kanye is clinging to: “I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat. I was thirsty, and you gave me something to drink. I was a stranger, and you took me into your home.”

While many brothers and sisters of this world are suffering because of the coronavirus pandemic, Kanye is stepping up to do his share by helping the hungry.

On Thursday, March 19, Yeezy dug deeply into his wallet and gave a hefty tithe to the Dream Center in Los Angeles and We Women Empowered in his hometown of Chicago.

According to reports, West gave to the charities to further fund meals for children, families and the elderly affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Dream Center in Los Angeles is a “drive-thru” meal service that is not only open seven days a week but is currently feeding almost 7,000 means to people affected by the pandemic breakfast, lunch and dinner.

With the number of affected growing in the state, that amount of meals needed should increase over the weekend substantially.

The We Women Empowered is an amazing organization that is run by Josephine “Mother” Wade with the primary mission to deliver three meals a day to seniors on Chicago’s South Side.

“Today when I got that call, that Kanye West wanted to help the elderly in Chicago and he chose his hometown in the South Side, his old neighborhood, I was beyond words,” Josephine Wade told People following Kanye’s donation. “And in one phone call, in an instant today, our world was changed.”

So many have been affected by the disease. In the United States alone 12,392 cases have been confirmed and 195 people have died, increasing on a daily.

Comments (1)
JDD
JDD

And you won't hear shit about this. Just about how weird he is or how they don't like his music or some other silly shit. It's sad. But the Lord Loves a cheerful giver. Keep doing your thing.

