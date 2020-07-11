AllHipHop
Kanye West Promises To Turn America Into Wakanda As President

AllHipHop Staff

To hell with Trump's Orwellian view of the US. Kanye is talking WAKANDA if he runs for President!

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West wants to make America like the fictional comic book kingdom of Wakanda if he is successful in running for president.

The "Gold Digger" hitmaker announced his shock presidential run and insists he is serious and will oppose incumbent President Donald Trump, even though he still sympathizes with America's embattled leader.

"I would run as a Republican if Trump wasn't there. I will run as an independent if Trump is there," he told Forbes magazine. "Trump is the closest president we've had in years to allowing God to still be part of the conversation."

Although he is hazy on his program as president, saying he hasn't "done enough research" on taxes, he aims to turn America into a place like the technologically advanced kingdom of Wakanda in the film "Black Panther."

"A lot of Africans do not like the movie and representation of themselves in...Wakanda," he says. "But I'm gonna use the framework of Wakanda right now because it's the best explanation of what our design group is going to feel like in the White House...

"That is a positive idea: you got Kanye West, one of the most powerful humans-I'm not saying the most because you got a lot of alien level superpowers and it's only collectively that we can set it free.

"Let's get back to Wakanda... like in the movie in Wakanda when the king went to visit that lead scientist to have the shoes wrap around her shoes. Just the amount of innovation that can happen, the amount of innovation in medicine-like big pharma-we are going to work, innovate, together."

Although he wants to run, Kanye has missed the deadline to register for the ballot in some states - a fact he says he may play on by using the title of his second album Late Registration as a campaign slogan.

