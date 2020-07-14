Kanye West Proposes New Streaming Service “Yeezy Sound”
AllHipHop Staff
(AllHipHop News) In 2017, it was revealed that Kanye West trademarked the name and idea for Yeezy Sound - a new streaming service.
Over the weekend, Kanye shared what appeared to be a roster of artists that would initially be featured on Yeezy Sound, if it ever really launches.
G.O.O.D. Music’s CyHi The Prince, his cousin Tony Williams, Pusha-T, No Malice’s Clipse, Abstract Mindstate (a Hip-Hop duo out of Mississippi), and of course, ‘Ye, himself.
So, what is Yeezy Sound, exactly?
It’s reportedly a fusion of exclusive video content, music, and a TV streaming platform, one that would rival some of the big dogs, including TIDAL, Apple Music, and Spotify.
There have been no confirmed plans of the platform's launch.