Kanye West Proposes New Streaming Service “Yeezy Sound”

Yeezy has been cooking up his idea for nearly four years now. And we just might be close to see it come into fruition.

(AllHipHop News) In 2017, it was revealed that Kanye West trademarked the name and idea for Yeezy Sound - a new streaming service.

Over the weekend, Kanye shared what appeared to be a roster of artists that would initially be featured on Yeezy Sound, if it ever really launches.

G.O.O.D. Music’s CyHi The Prince, his cousin Tony Williams, Pusha-T, No Malice’s Clipse, Abstract Mindstate (a Hip-Hop duo out of Mississippi), and of course, ‘Ye, himself.

So, what is Yeezy Sound, exactly?

It’s reportedly a fusion of exclusive video content, music, and a TV streaming platform, one that would rival some of the big dogs, including TIDAL, Apple Music, and Spotify.

There have been no confirmed plans of the platform's launch.