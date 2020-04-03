AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Kanye West's Art Hits The Antiques Roadshow Auction Block

AllHipHop Staff

The Chicago rapper's old high-school art popped up on an episode of Antiques Roadshow and received a pretty high valuation.

(AllHipHop News) Art pieces created by Kanye West when he was a high school student have been unveiled on a popular TV show.

The husband of the rapper’s first cousin appeared on a recent taping of "Antiques Roadshow," seeking a valuation on 17-year-old Kanye’s art, explaining it had come into his possession following the death of West’s mom, Donda in 2007.

Art specialist Laura Woolley examined the pieces and suggested the collection could fetch up to $23,000 at auction.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q6se2lGrxhI

“I think these pieces demonstrate an extraordinary facility as an artist…,” Laura said as she picked through her favorite pieces. “They’re all really exceptionally well done.”

The collection also included a flyer promoting a Kanye exhibition and detailing his artistic life, which Woolley also found really interesting.

“My favorite part of this flyer is actually the very end; it says in the fall he will begin his studies to get a bachelors of fine arts at the American Academy Of Art in Chicago and continue to pursue a career as a music producer as well…,” she added. “We all know what happened; obviously music kind of took over.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

50 Cent & Jim Jones Trade Jabs On Social Media Over 6ix9ine & Nine Trey Bloods

The words "informant," "rats," and "hoe" were used on IG.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Sin_bk

EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Wins Early Release

Tekashi 6ix9ine will be back on the streets four months early because he is at a high risk of dying if he gets the coronavirus in prison.

GrouchyGreg

by

$MKingpin

No More Kids For Kim Kardashian As Quarantine Life Closes In

Kanye West can forget about having any more kids with Kim Kardashian, thanks to the coronavirus.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Noname

Ex-Gangmember Says 'Nipsey Hussle "Forgot The Rules Of The Streets"

According to an ol’ head affiliated with the gang culture on the BBC Three documentary, "The Mysterious Murder Of Nipsey Hussle," the rapper was killed because he forgot the rules of the street.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

JuliaSenzs

Nick Cannon Honors Nipsey Hussle's Legacy With Dr. Sebi Doc

More than just a comedian, Nick Cannon is an executive, author, philanthropist and filmmaker. Check out his new doc on Dr. Sebi.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

$MKingpin

Westside Gunn Drops Tracklisting For "Pray for Paris"

Westside Gunn's new album "Pray for Paris" is evidence the Griselda crew is here to stay.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

$MKingpin

EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Gets Police Escort From Prison To Start House Arrest

The rap star needed some protection now that he is "free" to serve the rest of his prison sentence on house arrest.

GrouchyGreg

Ciara And Russell Wilson Donating 10 Million Meals To People Struggling During The Coronavirus

Ciara and her hubby Russell Wilson have linked up with a non-profit to giveaway 10 million meals to people struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Cardi B Throws “Tiger King” Joe Exotic To Lions Over N-Word Video

Belcalis no longer backs the controversial star of the popular Netflix program.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

illseed

DaBaby Shows A Higher Level Of Artistry With "Find My Way" Song And Video

The North Carolina rapper has released his first joint of the year and it has his fans engaged. Entitled “Find My Way,” shows a little different skill set for the emcee.

Kershaw St. Jawnson