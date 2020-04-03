Kanye West's Art Hits The Antiques Roadshow Auction Block

The Chicago rapper's old high-school art popped up on an episode of Antiques Roadshow and received a pretty high valuation.

(AllHipHop News) Art pieces created by Kanye West when he was a high school student have been unveiled on a popular TV show.

The husband of the rapper’s first cousin appeared on a recent taping of "Antiques Roadshow," seeking a valuation on 17-year-old Kanye’s art, explaining it had come into his possession following the death of West’s mom, Donda in 2007.

Art specialist Laura Woolley examined the pieces and suggested the collection could fetch up to $23,000 at auction.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q6se2lGrxhI

“I think these pieces demonstrate an extraordinary facility as an artist…,” Laura said as she picked through her favorite pieces. “They’re all really exceptionally well done.”

The collection also included a flyer promoting a Kanye exhibition and detailing his artistic life, which Woolley also found really interesting.

“My favorite part of this flyer is actually the very end; it says in the fall he will begin his studies to get a bachelors of fine arts at the American Academy Of Art in Chicago and continue to pursue a career as a music producer as well…,” she added. “We all know what happened; obviously music kind of took over.”