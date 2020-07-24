Kanye West's 'Donda' Album Does Not Arrive At Midnight

Fans are wondering when the new project will be coming out.

(AllHipHop News) Besides sparking conversations this week about mental health because of a series of troubling tweets, Kanye West also promised to drop a new album today (July 24). As of press time, Donda: With Child is still not available.

Typically, new projects hit DSPs at midnight of the release date, but Donda cannot be found on the streaming sites. It is not clear why West has either delayed or canceled the release of his tenth studio LP.

West also promoted a movie that would be accompanying Donda: With Child on its July 24 date. However, the film has not been released either. In June, he did let loose the song "Wash Us In The Blood" featuring Travis Scott.

This is not the first time a Kanye West project has been postponed for various reasons. 2016's The Life of Pablo was pushed back several times. 2019's Jesus Is King was delayed nearly a month from its original date.

The past week has seen West have an emotional breakdown during his "campaign rally" in South Carolina. He also called out his wife, Kim Kardashian, and his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, on Twitter.

While Ye fans did not get Donda at the start of that day, the 43-year-old billionaire's longtime rival did return with a new body of work. Taylor Swift's Folklore quickly jumped to #1 on the US iTunes charts.