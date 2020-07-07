AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Kanye West's Yeezy Company Receives Multimillion-Dollar Loan From Federal Government

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

PPP has been criticized for prioritizing well-financed corporations and Trump-connected companies over small businesses.

(AllHipHop News) Recently, news broke that Kanye West agreed to a ten-year deal with Gap for his Yeezy apparel line. It seems the corporate retailer is not the only entity that recently provided funds for the billionaire entertainer/entrepreneur.

The Treasury Department's Small Business Administration released information about companies that received low-interest loans above $150,000 as part of the Paycheck Protection Program. According to reports, West’s Yeezy fashion company received between $2 million and $5 million through PPP.

The PPP was created as part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act to help assist struggling small businesses to keep employees on the payroll during the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn. Yeezy is said to be worth around $1.3 billion. West's personal net worth is also estimated to be $1.3 billion.

This revelation about Yeezy's PPP loan comes after West announced he plans to run for President of the United States in 2020. Previously, he was an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump and the conservative Make America Great Again movement.

Companies associated with Trump's family and members of the Trump Administration scored PPP money as well. Political organizations and private companies formed by Republican and Democratic politicians received loans too. Businesses such as P.F. Chang’s, TGI Fridays, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, and Forbes Media were also listed in the SBA's spreadsheet.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trae Tha Truth Recruits T.I., Styles P, Conway, Bun B & More For “Time For Change” Charity Song

Listen to the posse cut that the Texan calls a "Black Lives Really Matter anthem."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Watch J. Cole Freestyle In Dreamville's 'Revenge Of The Dreamers 3' Anniversary Video

The label is celebrating the release of its Grammy-nominated album.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

50 Cent Talks Giving Pop Smoke Advice On Writing About Death

Steven Victor declared "justice will definitely be served" in the murder case.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

illseed

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Blakka77

Kanye West Challenging President Trump For White House In 2020

Kanye West is going to put his billions to work as he makes a run for the White House.

Mike Winslow

by

JDD

Rickey Smiley's Daughter Shot In Houston

Rickey Smiley is dealing with a family tragedy after his daughter was shot in Houston over the weekend.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Marchello Currence

Jada Pinkett Smith's Mother Posts A Message Following August Alsina Scandal

Adrienne Banfield-Norris shares her thoughts on the situation.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

DerekAgain

Pharrell Premiering Gospel Series On Netflix

Pharrell Williams returned to his hometown in Virginia, to find some of the best gospel singers for a new Netflix TV series.

AllHipHop Staff

Ice Cube Gives Federal Plan For Black America

Ice Cube just introduced his comprehensive plan for Black America to follow as a guide to liberation.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Southcidal3

Celebrities Clown Kanye Over Presidential Bid

As expected, Kanye West is drawing intense criticism after he announced he would run for president in 2020.

AllHipHop Staff