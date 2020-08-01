Kanye West Says 22 Million Black Babies Have Been Aborted In The Last 50 Years

Kanye West dropped some shocking facts during another unexpected tweeting spree taking aim at abortion.

(AllHipHop News) Kim K was not happy about Kanye West talking about one of the most personal decisions of their family - at a political rally.

He apologized to the world, but he still is taking to social media to keep the top fresh in people's minds.

On July 25, Kanye West apologized to his wife for violating their trust and telling the world about the two of them considering aborting their first child North West.

He said on Twitter, “I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me. Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

The 43-year-old received his wife for a few days at their Wyoming Ranch and rumors have abound that they were fighting the whole time.

The root of the couple's discourse started when Kanye decided to make abortion the linchpin of his presidential campaign agenda at a South Carolina rally on July 19.

It was there he revealed that he and Kim had considered getting rid of North West. He also revealed that his own father wanted his mother to terminate her pregnancy with him.

The apology was last Saturday, but since then Kanye has sent out all kinds of anti-abortion tweets — clearly leaning to the hard-right evangelicals who may vote for him.

“I cried at the thought of aborting my firstborn and everyone was so concerned about me... I’m concerned for the world that feels you shouldn’t cry about this subject.”

“There is a tactic of 4 D’s Distract Discredit Dismiss To Destroy I am quite alright Take a second and think about what is being projected here”

“Over 22,500,000 black babies have been aborted over the past 50 years.”

Conchita Leeflang replied to one of his posts telling him to stop communicating on social media and focus on his family.

“DE-LETE. Go work on your family. Your kids and your wife is ALL that should matter eight now. Your "real" friends should tell you. Your "fake" ones will NOT. You are KNOWN to be an excellent father. THEY need you right now. No one on twitter does.”

Many agree.

On another note, Kanye is still getting ready for the presidential election and he dropped this bomb the other day … his new record is coming.