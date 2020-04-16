Kanye West Says He's Voting For Trump In 2020

This is the first time Kanye West is voting, but he's voting for Trump.

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West is the main feature of the upcoming May 2020 issue of GQ magazine, where he proclaims that who he will be voting for in November.

Unshockingly, the polarizing rapper said he is going to voting for Donald Trump, with whom he says he shares “dragon energy” with.

Also, not shocking the 42-year-old has never voted in a presidential election in his life, despite repeatedly stumping for Trump. In the interview, he said he would be running for president in election year 2024. “So look, I’m not telling anybody who they should vote on, what they should wear, where they should live. I’m doing me,” he told the magazine.

We see he still only likes to flaunt and admit to his influence when it benefits him.

Here are some portions of the interview. It should be noted that this portion of the conversation took place earlier this year, way before COVID-19 took hold of the world.