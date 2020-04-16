Kanye West Says He's Voting For Trump In 2020
illseed
(AllHipHop News) Kanye West is the main feature of the upcoming May 2020 issue of GQ magazine, where he proclaims that who he will be voting for in November.
Unshockingly, the polarizing rapper said he is going to voting for Donald Trump, with whom he says he shares “dragon energy” with.
Also, not shocking the 42-year-old has never voted in a presidential election in his life, despite repeatedly stumping for Trump. In the interview, he said he would be running for president in election year 2024. “So look, I’m not telling anybody who they should vote on, what they should wear, where they should live. I’m doing me,” he told the magazine.
We see he still only likes to flaunt and admit to his influence when it benefits him.
Here are some portions of the interview. It should be noted that this portion of the conversation took place earlier this year, way before COVID-19 took hold of the world.
GQ: So this is an election year, and I’m curious how your faith plays into your thoughts on politics. To go back to when you put on the MAGA hat, how do you see that moment from where we are now, sitting on this plane, in January of 2020?
Kanye West: Both my parents were freedom fighters, and they used to drink from fountains they were told they couldn’t drink from, and they used to sit in restaurants where they were told they couldn’t eat from. They didn’t fight for me to be told by white people which white person I can vote on. [laughs]
What do you make of how that moment reverberated? Did it have the effect that you intended?
I didn’t intend for anything except to speak my mind and express how I felt. I have no intention other than to be free, and I don’t intend to be free—I just simply am.
What was at odds to me about you wearing the hat is that “Make America Great Again” is about looking back. Whereas, to me, you are a perpetual forward thinker.
I buy real estate. It’s better now than when Obama was in office. They don’t teach you in school about buying property. They teach you how to become somebody’s property.
For the election ahead, do you plan to speak more about it, or are your interests elsewhere?
No, I’m definitely voting this time. And we know who I’m voting on. And I’m not going to be told by the people around me and the people that have their agenda that my career is going to be over. Because guess what: I’m still here! Jesus Is King was No. 1! I was told my career would end if I wasn’t with her [Hillary Clinton]. What kind of campaign is that, anyway? That’s like if Obama’s campaign was “I’m with Black.” What’s the point of being a celebrity if you can’t have an opinion? Everybody make their own opinion! You know?