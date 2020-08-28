AllHipHop
Kanye West Suing Ohio Over Rejected Signatures In Fight To Get Birthday Party On Ballot

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Rap star Kanye West is taking on state election officials in Ohio claiming he should really be on the ballot.

(AllHipHop News) Call him relentless, enduring, or just plain spoiled.

Whatever it is that is motivating Kanye West to sue the state of Ohio for not putting him on their upcoming ballot is just the fuel to re-energize his supporter base.

According to Billboard, Yeezy is suing Ohio’s election chief after his campaign was told by the Secretary of State Frank LaRose, a Republican, that he did not qualify as an Independent candidate, and thus could not appear on the ballot as a presidential candidate in November.

The lawsuit was prompted by the state election chief rejection of 15,000 signatures and other paperwork that did not line up squarely. The submissions from the Birthday Party were mostly considered fraudulent.

However, lawyers for the rapper-turned-politician argue that LaRose had a responsibility to accept not just Ye, but anyone who wanted to run, as long as “there is no protest filed against the petition and it doesn’t violate Ohio law.”

Ohio stands by the decision to deny him space on the ballot.

The Buckeye State is not the only state that rejected West. Other states that will not feature the multi-hyphenate are as follows: Missouri, Wyoming, Illinois, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and Montana.

