Kanye West Sunday Service Taking Over NBA All-Star Weekend

AllHipHop Staff
by

Kanye West is planning to bring the word of god and some spirituality to the NBA"s All-Star Weekend.

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West is returning to his hometown of Chicago, Illinois to showcase his Sunday Service choir at the NBA All-Star 2020 weekend.

The Christian music troupe led by the rapper will perform at the Credit 1 Arena in the city on Sunday, a few hours ahead of the National Basketball Association game, which kicks off in the evening and features Team LeBron battling against Team Giannis.

The NBA All-Star performance takes place just weeks after Kanye's Sunday Service headed to Miami, Florida to offer a spiritual show before Super Bowl LIV. 

