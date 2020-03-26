AllHipHop
Kanye West Supports President Trump But Still Has Not Registered To Vote

AllHipHop Staff

Kanye West talks about the racial dynamics of being a MAGA supporter, and reveals he isn't even registered to vote.

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West has compared the backlash he's experienced since voicing his support for controversial U.S. President Donald Trump to how he felt "as a black guy before I was famous."

The 42-year-old rapper has been verbally abused on social media for backing the Republican politician and many of his unpopular policies.

And, reflecting on the response in an interview with WSJ Magazine, Kanye admitted it was one he had experienced before.

"I'm a black guy with a red (MAGA, Make America Great Again - Trump's slogan) hat, can you imagine?" he mused. "It reminded me of how I felt as a black guy before I was famous, when I would walk in a restaurant and people would look at you like you were going to steal something. 'This is your place, Ye, don't talk about apparel. This is your place, Ye, you're black, so you're a Democrat.'"

Despite the fact he's spoken of his admiration of President Trump on numerous occasions, Kanye told WSJ Magazine he doesn't really follow politics and, in fact, isn't even registered to vote.

As well as his controversial political beliefs, Kanye, married to Kim Kardashian, is famous for his drive in life - and has previously expressed an interest in running for president himself in the future.

But when it comes to what motivates him, the father-of-four doesn't like to call it ambition.

"I do not like the word ambitious," he insisted. "I'm Kanye West. The word ambitious is beneath my abilities. I'm just a doer. You can see in my eyes there's not one bit of fear." 

