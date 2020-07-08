Kanye West Talks No Longer Supporting Donald Trump & Taking Votes Away From Joe Biden

“I am taking the red hat off, with this interview.”

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West's public opinion about Donald Trump continues to change from month to month. In April of this year, he was still on board with the Republican president being re-elected, now West is supposedly investing in himself to be the person to lead the nation.

Whether the billionaire rapper's run for the presidency should be taken seriously is still up for debate, but West is apparently ready to move on from Trump. In a new Forbes interview, the 42-year-old entertainer spoke about why he has soured on the man he once claimed to have "dragon energy."

“It looks like one big mess to me,” said West, assumingly, about the current state of America. “I don’t like that I caught wind that [President Trump] hid in the bunker."

The Jesus Is King album creator was referring to the reports that Trump was taken to a secret bunker in response to #BlackLivesMatter protests outside the White House in May. West also spoke about the complaints that his candidacy is just a ploy to possibly take votes from presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, thus helping Trump win the election.

“I’m not denying it, I just told you. To say that the Black vote is Democratic is a form of racism and white supremacy," stated Kanye West.

Additionally, the Forbes article includes West admitting he has never voted, that he believes vaccines are “the mark of the beast," and that he wants to model his White House after the fictional country of Wakanda in the Black Panther movie. It is his lack of political experience that could be one of West's biggest flaws as a candidate.

The A-list superstar seems less interested in formulating policy positions on important issues such as police reform, healthcare, education, and voting rights than he does highlighting his own creativity. West even acknowledged he does not currently have a thought-out viewpoint on foreign policy and tax reform.

“I don’t know if I would use the word policy for the way I would approach things. I don’t have a policy when I went to Nike and designed Yeezy and went to Louis and designed a Louis Vuitton at the same time. It wasn’t a policy, it was a design. We need to innovate the design to be able to free the mind at this time," offered West.